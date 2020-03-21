Gurugram: No breathalyser test for drunk driving in wake of coronavirus outbreak

cities

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 19:40 IST

Gurugram: The city’s traffic police said on Saturday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, they have stopped the use of breathalysers to check drunk-driving tests as a precautionary measure across Gurugram. The penalty for driving under the influence will only be issued when the driver appears to be “visibly drunk and driving recklessly”. However, the Haryana state government is yet to issue any direction in the matter, officials said.

According to the traffic police, they have stopped putting up weekly checkpoints for checking instances of drinking and driving across the city for the foreseeable future.

“There are around 12 spots across Gurugram where we used to put up checkpoints every week for checking for drinking and driving. However, we are not doing so for now,” a traffic police official, requesting anonymity, said. He added that officials have stopped issuing fines for the offence on a daily basis too.

Chander Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, said, “For the past one week, we have not been using breathalysers to check drunken driving, as a precautionary measure. The administration has already shut down all bars and pubs. We have taken this initiative in order to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. A fine will only be issued when the driver is visibly drunk and misbehaves.” He said that as wine shops are still open in the city, they are keeping a close watch on drivers regarding drunk driving.

According to the data provided by the traffic police, at least 1,000 challans were issued for drinking and driving in January and February each. However, hardly any fine was issued for the same in March.

Jagbir, a traffic inspector stationed in Gurugram east zone, said he and his team of officials used to get breath analysers and put up checkpoints every Friday and Saturday night near Sector 29 where a huge chuck of pubs and bars are located. “As soon as we heard that there has been a coronavirus outbreak, we stopped using the breathalyser. Our officials are still maintaining a strict vigil,” he added.