Gurugram: Police dept issues directions to curb noise pollution

cities

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 20:53 IST

Gurugram On the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Haryana Police has issued guidelines to curb noise pollution by restricting the use of loudspeakers or public address systems at public and private locations across the state.

A spokesman for the police department said that a court, under a recent ruling, had prohibited the use of loudspeakers by any person, including religious bodies, without prior permission from the authorities. All the commissioners of police and district superintendents of police have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the court directives to bring the noise level under the prescribed limit.

The police said that as per the court directives, the loudspeaker or public address systems should not be used between 10pm and 6am, barring 10pm to 12 midnight, during any cultural or religious occasion of limited duration, not exceeding 15 days in all, in a calendar year. The loudspeakers installed at public places cannot have a sound level more than 10 decibels (dB) and those installed at the periphery of a private place cannot have a sound level higher than five decibels.

Directions have been issued to ensure than horns are not blown in silent zones or during the night, from 10pm to 6am, in residential areas, except during a public emergency, and that motorcycles be duly fitted with silencers to avoid noise pollution.

In addition, the police have been asked to keep a check on celebratory firing and songs glorifying the use of liquor, drugs and violence.

Also, the police said that nobody will be allowed to carry firearms to fairs, religious processions, wedding ceremonies and other public assemblies or the precinct of educational institutions. The police have also urged the public to refrain from using public address systems between 10pm and 6am, as per the standing rules and directions of the court.

Muhammad Akil, the commissioner of police, said they dedicated teams have been formed in this regard and all station house officers have been directed to keep a check to the guidelines and to ensure that there is no violation of this direction, failing which strict action should be taken against the violators.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 20:53 IST