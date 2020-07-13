Gurveen Kaur of Ludhiana scores 99.8% in CBSE Class 12 exam

cities

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:50 IST

Gurveen Kaur, a student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana scored 99.8% in humanities in Class 12, the results of which were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday.

She scored a perfect hundred in four subjects- English, Political Science, Geography, Hindustani Music and 99 marks in economics. Kaur was not able to appear in the geography exam as the board has first postponed the exam due to outspread of covid-19 and then cancelled it in July.

While Jasmine Kaur Mangat of the same school scored 99.2% marks in the humanities stream and secured the second position in the district.

In commerce stream, Amisha Dang, a student of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road scored 99% while Aryaman Mahajan of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar scored 98.6% in the medical stream.

Four students—Rudra Partap Singh of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Yashika Malhotra of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Shreya of Green Land Senior Secondary School, Jalandhar bypass and Shaurya Gupta of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar scored 98% in the non-medical stream.

In commerce stream, Harshit Aggarwal, a student of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, and Navya Jain of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar scored 98.6% in the commerce stream, sharing the second position.

Prerna Singh, a student of Nankana Sahib Public School and Akriti Arora of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar secured the second position with 98.2% in the medical stream.

Humanities steam topper Gurveen who aims to join the judiciary said, “During my childhood days, I have decided to join judiciary and will pursue law. My father is an advocate and I want to follow his footsteps.”

While commerce topper Amisha Dang aspires to become an IAS officer. Sharing her exam preparation strategy, Amisha said, “Tuitions and self-study have really made a huge difference as I have always been regular in my classes.”

Medical topper, Aryaman Mahajan who is a sports enthusiast said, “I feel relaxed after playing sports and can better concentrate on my studies.”

His father, SK Mahajan is a veterinary surgeon at GADVASU and mother, Aarti Mahajan is a science teacher at a government school in Birmi.

Rudra Pratap Singh who aspires to become an IAS officer is preparing to get admission to one of the IITs. He said, “I used to study for 10 hours every day. My physics teacher, Ashish Kapoor guided me well and my parents were very supportive who always motivated me.”