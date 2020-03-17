Gyms, spas to shut but count losses

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020

New Delhi

Leading fitness and health centre owners in Delhi said on Tuesday they were complying with the state government’s order to “shut down all gyms and spas till March 31” in the wake of the coronavirus disease but were also “counting their losses for the month”.

“Our clientele had thinned out in the past few days already. Since spas involve direct physical contact for massages, ayurvedic oil scrubs, etc., and the extensive use of sheets and towels, we understand we cannot take the risk of continuing to run,” said Rajeev Gupta, owner of Tuscany Spa in Malviya Nagar and office bearer of the New Delhi Spa Association.

“At the same time, most of our customers are from the affluent class, who may have recently gone on a work or leisure trip abroad and could have come back with the disease; that scare is also there,” said Pooja Chatterjee, president of the association.

Gym owners said they realise the dangers of operating their facilities right now, which often “run from crammed basements with little cross-ventilation.”

“It’s true that gyms can be the perfect breeding grounds for viruses with all the sweat, shoes and gym equipment, and we have asked all our members to comply with the government order,” said Chirag Sethi, vice-president of the Delhi Gym Association.

“However, with the continuing economic downturn, and the sealing scare (from municipal bodies) we saw earlier this year, this will be another financial blow to us. Our customers are not renewing their memberships because of the coronavirus fear, and nobody is taking new subscriptions,” said Kushal Mehra, owner of Fitness Buffs gym in Kailash Colony.

“The bigger gyms might still survive, but the smaller ones that have to pay property rentals, electricity bills and staff salaries as well will really be in trouble,” said Sethi, who runs the Anytime Fitness Chain in Delhi and Gurugram.

Some sports goods companies are gearing up to meet the demand for fitness equipment for homes. “A lot of fitness enthusiasts are coming to us asking for ‘home-gyming’ equipment now since outdoor gyms are closed. We are recommending them our home trainer (treadmills), stationary cycles, portable gym kits (weights and bars), Yoga accessories, etc.,” said Vanshaj Banga, communication referent at Decathlon, Khel Gaon Store.

“Meanwhile, people can also try our in-house badminton nets and goal posts, which are good for children interested in indoor sports as well,” Banga said.