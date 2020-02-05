H-Rera imposed ₹40 cr penalty on erring builders in city since 2018

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:54 IST

Gurugram: In its bid to regulate the realty sector in the city, the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (H-Rera) since 2018 has imposed the total penalty of ₹40 crore on erring builders and served 509 penalty notices to those who have not complied with the provisions of the real estate law, its chairman K K Khandelwal said on Wednesday.

Khandelwal, who was speaking at the third foundation day of H-Rera organised at PWD rest house in the city, said that seven cases are under investigation where developers have sold plots or apartments in unauthorised colonies, while 58 builders are facing legal action which might increase the penalty amount to ₹300 crore.

“Our endeavour has resulted in bringing back the confidence of investors and buyers in the market. The efforts of the authority also help the promoters due to the revival of the market. Those who comply with the law will be helped and their rights and interests will be protected, and those who break the law may have to face the music,” Khandelwal said.

The data released by H-Rera shows that 9,496 complaints were filed online, of which 6,598 were disposed of. The overall disposal rate was 69.48%. On average, the regulator has been receiving 13 complaints per day.

SC Kush, member, H-Rera said, “The complainant has to submit the hardcopy of the documents after filing the complaint online. If he fails to submit the same within 30 days, the registered complaint is automatically disposed of.”

The data shows that H-Rera has ruled in 2,096 cases after conducting hearings, of which compliance took place in 1,812 cases.

Citing the H-Rera’s current status, Khandelwal said that around 400 projects are registered with the authority with a total area of nearly 1.0 lakh acres. Besides, 2,50,000 units are being monitored by it, of which 60,000 units are in the affordable housing segment. He said that the authority is ensuring that the units are delivered on time as per the declaration given by the promoters.

“H-Rera has successfully put on track more than 250 housing projects that have been long pending. With the formation of the authority, builders cannot behave arbitrarily. If the builder has to make changes in the layout, it will require approval from nearly two-third of its members and mandatory approval from the authority,” he said.

Currently, the total area regulated by HRera is 42,662.95 hectares which include real estate projects in Gurugram-Manesar Urban Complex and development plans in Gwal Pahari , Sohna, Pataudi, Haili Mandi, and Farrukhnagar. In the last two years, 1,301 real estate agents registered with H-Rera, the data shows.