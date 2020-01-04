Habitual imposter chargesheeted for faking Mehbooba Mufti’s signature

cities

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:52 IST

Crime Branch on Saturday produced a charge-sheet for the second time against a habitual imposter who faked signatures of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Sandeep Koul of Channi Himmat has been booked under sections 420, 465, 467, 471 IPC for preparing and forging priority letters of the then chief ministerMehbooba Mufti with the intention to procure helicopter tickets on priority from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Boards authorities by committing fraud.

Koul is the same fraudster who had been using former external affairs minister late Sushma Swaraj’s letter head and her signature for the same purpose of procure helicopter tickets for Vaishno Devi yatra to sell them at exorbitant rates.

Additional secretary J&K home department, Khalid Jahangir, in a written complaint to crime branch Jammu alleged that the unknown imposter had issued an official letter (DO) purportedly issued by then CM Mehbooba Mufti addressed to the chief executive officer Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, for helicopter tickets.’

“This led to registration of instant case in crime branch, Jammu. Electronic trails were tracked to reach the blind end in the case. Documentary, oral, electronic and scientific evidences helped Investigating officer establish charges of preparing fake priority letters using them as genuine with criminal intention against the accused for fetching more money from the innocent pilgrims,” said an official.

Koul is a notorious hard core criminal with past bad conduct. Twelve years ago, his father had disowned him from ancestral property rights, added the official.