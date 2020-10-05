Hafed official booked for abetting Ambala man’s suicide

cities

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:58 IST

A 55-year-old arhtiya (commission agent) committed suicide at his shop in the new grain market in Ambala City on Monday.

In the suicide note recovered from the premises, he put the blame on Hafed’s Ambala district manager Vikas Deswal, following which the official was booked for abetment.

A resident of Sector 8 in Ambala City, the victim (name being withheld) owned a trading company and a rice mill, which was not operational.

His son, in the police complainant, mentioned his father had been upset for a few days and had mentioned that Deswal was not giving him the permission to run the rice sheller.

It was around 11:30am that the son got a call from his cousin informing him that his father had hanged himself from an iron ring in the shop’s ceiling.

The family later recovered the suicide note from a cupboard in the shop and handed it over to police.

“We have lodged a case against Vikas Deswal under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigation is underway,” said Ram Kumar, Ambala City police station in-charge.

Deswal didn’t respond to calls and messages for comments on the allegation.