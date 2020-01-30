e-paper
HAL to showcase its innovations at Defence Expo

HAL to showcase its innovations at Defence Expo

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 21:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will play a major role in organising the 11th biennial edition of DefExpo-2020 here in coordination with the MoD.

Besides providing huge logistic support, HAL will showcase its prowess in defence and aerospace centered on the theme ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’.

The organisation will display models of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Do-228 and Hawk at its indoor stall (R-46, Hall 5). Some of the avionics, accessories, assemblies, products such as Indigenous Digital Map Generator (i-DMG), Engine & Flight Display Unit, Gas Turbine Electrical Generator (GTEG)-60, Air Producer Engine, Glass Cockpit for Do-228, Automatic Target Recognition (ATR), Digital Sand Rapid Prototyping Technology etc will be put up for display.

An upgraded Sukhoi-30 MKI cockpit simulator will be an added attraction at the HAL stall.

Besides, the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will be showcased at the outdoor static display area and ALH Mk IV Rudra, LCH, LUH, Do-228 civil, LCA Tejas will dazzle in flying display.

