Harassed by neighbour, Ludhiana woman hangs self with 14-year-old daughter

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 23:29 IST

A woman and her 14-year-old daughter who were being harassed by a neighbour and her male accomplice on social networking sites hung themselves in their home in Raghubir Park of Haibowal on Saturday. While the woman died, her daughter is in a critical condition.

The woman’s husband found the 30-year-old hanging from a ceiling fan on the first floor of the house while his teenaged daughter was found hanging on the verandah outside the room. A suicide note was found where the woman blamed her neighbour, Anu, and her accomplice, who is yet to be identified, for abetting the suicide. The accused have been booked but are on the run. The teenager was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

The police are waiting for the teen to gain consciousness to record a statement. At the time of the incident, the victim’s mother-in-law, father-in-law and five-year-old daughter were present on the ground floor of the house.

The mother-in-law said in the evening the victim came downstairs and handed her daughter to her and went to her room. She had no clue that her daughter-in-law and granddaughter would hang themselves.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Malkit Singh, Jagatpuri Police post in-charge, said the police were unsure if the woman had convinced her daughter to hang herself or she had ended her life after hanging her daughter. A manhunt has been lodged for the arrest of the accused.