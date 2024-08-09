 Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.14 °C, check weather forecast for August 9, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.14 °C, check weather forecast for August 9, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on August 9, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on August 9, 2024, is 29.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.14 °C and 32.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.33 °C and 29.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 10, 2024 28.57 °C Moderate rain
August 11, 2024 25.98 °C Moderate rain
August 12, 2024 27.81 °C Light rain
August 13, 2024 30.66 °C Moderate rain
August 14, 2024 29.91 °C Moderate rain
August 15, 2024 29.4 °C Moderate rain
August 16, 2024 29.4 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 9, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.32 °C Light rain
Kolkata 28.46 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.15 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 23.66 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.71 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.55 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 31.8 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haridwar weather update on August 09, 2024

