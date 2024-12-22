Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 22, 2024
Dec 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on December 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on December 22, 2024, is 17.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.57 °C and 20.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.64 °C and 19.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 50.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.64 °C and 19.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 50.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 23, 2024
|17.56
|Overcast clouds
|December 24, 2024
|19.04
|Few clouds
|December 25, 2024
|20.60
|Few clouds
|December 26, 2024
|20.99
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|20.95
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|21.75
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|23.77
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy