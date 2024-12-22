Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 22, 2024





Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.64 °C and 19.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 50.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days: Haridwar weather update on December 22, 2024 The temperature in Haridwar today, on December 22, 2024, is 17.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.57 °C and 20.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.64 °C and 19.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 50.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 23, 2024 17.56 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 19.04 Few clouds December 25, 2024 20.60 Few clouds December 26, 2024 20.99 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 20.95 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 21.75 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 23.77 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.57 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.12 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.48 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.0 °C Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.