Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 26, 2024





Tomorrow, on Friday, December 27, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.25 °C and 24.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 27, 2024 18.62 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 22.72 Light rain December 29, 2024 13.69 Moderate rain December 30, 2024 18.55 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 19.96 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 19.86 Sky is clear January 2, 2025 20.11 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.7 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.23 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.63 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.76 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.55 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.82 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 20.97 °C Sky is clear

