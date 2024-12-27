Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 27, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 28, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.6 °C and 18.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 28, 2024 19.84 Moderate rain December 29, 2024 15.77 Moderate rain December 30, 2024 19.45 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 20.04 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 20.01 Scattered clouds January 2, 2025 19.81 Sky is clear January 3, 2025 21.37 Few clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.28 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 24.55 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.29 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.36 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.42 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 24.11 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.57 °C Moderate rain

