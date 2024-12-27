Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 27, 2024
Dec 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on December 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on December 27, 2024, is 19.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.44 °C and 23.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 28, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.6 °C and 18.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 28, 2024
|19.84
|Moderate rain
|December 29, 2024
|15.77
|Moderate rain
|December 30, 2024
|19.45
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|20.04
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|20.01
|Scattered clouds
|January 2, 2025
|19.81
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|21.37
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on December 27, 2024
