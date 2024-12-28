Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 28, 2024
Dec 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on December 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on December 28, 2024, is 16.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.84 °C and 18.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.82 °C and 20.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.82 °C and 20.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 29, 2024
|16.71
|Heavy intensity rain
|December 30, 2024
|18.55
|Moderate rain
|December 31, 2024
|19.69
|Scattered clouds
|January 1, 2025
|19.66
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|19.10
|Broken clouds
|January 3, 2025
|21.56
|Few clouds
|January 4, 2025
|21.93
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on December 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy