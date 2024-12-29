Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 29, 2024
Dec 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on December 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on December 29, 2024, is 17.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.44 °C and 21.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 05:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 30, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.27 °C and 20.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 30, 2024
|17.60
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|19.71
|Scattered clouds
|January 1, 2025
|19.83
|Scattered clouds
|January 2, 2025
|19.62
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|21.89
|Scattered clouds
|January 4, 2025
|21.29
|Broken clouds
|January 5, 2025
|22.00
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on December 29, 2024
