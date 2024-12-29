Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 29, 2024





Tomorrow, on Monday, December 30, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.27 °C and 20.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 30, 2024 17.60 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 19.71 Scattered clouds January 1, 2025 19.83 Scattered clouds January 2, 2025 19.62 Sky is clear January 3, 2025 21.89 Scattered clouds January 4, 2025 21.29 Broken clouds January 5, 2025 22.00 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.41 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.35 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.6 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.94 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.21 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.39 °C Sky is clear

