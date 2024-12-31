Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on December 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on December 31, 2024, is 16.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.95 °C and 19.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 05:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.78 °C and 19.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 1, 2025
|16.37
|Broken clouds
|January 2, 2025
|17.58
|Broken clouds
|January 3, 2025
|21.16
|Broken clouds
|January 4, 2025
|22.59
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|24.50
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|22.69
|Broken clouds
|January 7, 2025
|20.07
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on December 31, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
