Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 1, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on January 1, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 1, 2025, is 16.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.21 °C and 19.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 2, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.08 °C and 22.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 2, 2025
|16.20
|Few clouds
|January 3, 2025
|20.91
|Broken clouds
|January 4, 2025
|22.00
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|24.85
|Few clouds
|January 6, 2025
|23.52
|Overcast clouds
|January 7, 2025
|21.99
|Light rain
|January 8, 2025
|20.27
|Sky is clear
