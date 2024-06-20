Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.44 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 21, 2024 41.95 °C Scattered clouds June 22, 2024 41.68 °C Few clouds June 23, 2024 40.19 °C Sky is clear June 24, 2024 40.52 °C Sky is clear June 25, 2024 39.98 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 39.49 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 37.34 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.28 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 31.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.9 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.11 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.54 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 41.84 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on June 20, 2024, is 37.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.44 °C and 44.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 05:16 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.09 °C and 44.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.With temperatures ranging between 23.44 °C and 44.1 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 102.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

