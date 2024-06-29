Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.16 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 30, 2024 32.45 °C Heavy intensity rain July 1, 2024 27.09 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 26.63 °C Light rain July 3, 2024 31.23 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 26.12 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 24.23 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 24.96 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.64 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.96 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.07 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on June 29, 2024, is 31.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.16 °C and 36.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.45 °C and 34.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.With temperatures ranging between 25.16 °C and 36.05 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 27.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.