Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.22 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 1, 2024 32.95 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 30.62 °C Heavy intensity rain July 3, 2024 24.33 °C Heavy intensity rain July 4, 2024 26.27 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 24.6 °C Light rain July 6, 2024 25.08 °C Light rain July 7, 2024 22.79 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.78 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.1 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.0 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.12 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.7 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.76 °C Moderate rain Delhi 35.79 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on June 30, 2024, is 31.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.22 °C and 35.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 1, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 35.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.With temperatures ranging between 25.22 °C and 35.02 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 30, 2024

