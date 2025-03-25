Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 25, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on March 25, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 25, 2025, is 27.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.44 °C and 33.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.86 °C and 37.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 136.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 26, 2025
|27.71
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|34.78
|Few clouds
|March 28, 2025
|35.24
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|32.99
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|32.44
|Few clouds
|March 31, 2025
|32.07
|Sky is clear
|April 1, 2025
|34.09
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 25, 2025
