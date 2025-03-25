Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 25, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 25, 2025, is 27.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.44 °C and 33.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 06:31 PM. Haridwar weather update on March 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.86 °C and 37.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 136.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 26, 2025 27.71 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 34.78 Few clouds March 28, 2025 35.24 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 32.99 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 32.44 Few clouds March 31, 2025 32.07 Sky is clear April 1, 2025 34.09 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.62 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 30.22 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.75 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.2 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 33.45 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 35.5 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.