Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 20, 2024 22.58 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 22.49 °C Sky is clear November 22, 2024 22.61 °C Sky is clear November 23, 2024 23.03 °C Sky is clear November 24, 2024 23.66 °C Sky is clear November 25, 2024 23.03 °C Sky is clear November 26, 2024 22.84 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.78 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.22 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.88 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 27.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.77 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on November 19, 2024, is 19.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.44 °C and 23.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 05:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.21 °C and 23.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 138.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.