Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 27, 2024 21.59 °C Sky is clear November 28, 2024 22.56 °C Sky is clear November 29, 2024 22.91 °C Sky is clear November 30, 2024 23.44 °C Sky is clear December 1, 2024 22.92 °C Sky is clear December 2, 2024 22.66 °C Sky is clear December 3, 2024 22.32 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.49 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 24.43 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.11 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 19.05 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.32 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.11 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.28 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on November 26, 2024, is 19.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.44 °C and 22.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 05:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.35 °C and 22.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 163.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

