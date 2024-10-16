Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.44 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 17, 2024 27.41 °C Sky is clear October 18, 2024 27.67 °C Sky is clear October 19, 2024 28.13 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 28.43 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 27.73 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 28.78 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 29.82 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.83 °C Moderate rain Chennai 25.71 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.54 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.26 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.95 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.2 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Haridwar today, on October 16, 2024, is 24.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.44 °C and 27.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.13 °C and 28.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 133.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.