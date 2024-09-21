Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.38 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024
Sep 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on September 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 21, 2024, is 28.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.38 °C and 30.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.23 °C and 32.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 53.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 22, 2024
|31.35 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 23, 2024
|32.27 °C
|Few clouds
|September 24, 2024
|32.28 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 25, 2024
|31.72 °C
|Light rain
|September 26, 2024
|31.74 °C
|Light rain
|September 27, 2024
|29.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 28, 2024
|27.49 °C
|Moderate rain
