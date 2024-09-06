 Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.23 °C, check weather forecast for September 6, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.23 °C, check weather forecast for September 6, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on September 6, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 6, 2024, is 27.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.23 °C and 30.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 7, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.28 °C and 28.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 7, 2024 25.92 °C Light rain
September 8, 2024 27.45 °C Overcast clouds
September 9, 2024 31.59 °C Light rain
September 10, 2024 31.83 °C Sky is clear
September 11, 2024 31.97 °C Light rain
September 12, 2024 31.27 °C Light rain
September 13, 2024 28.4 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 6, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.32 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.99 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.87 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.8 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.44 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 29.36 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 32.11 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haridwar weather update on September 06, 2024
Haridwar weather update on September 06, 2024

Stay updated with Mp...
See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On