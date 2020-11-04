e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Haryana farmers intensify protest against agriculture laws, call for statewide chakka jam on November 5

Haryana farmers intensify protest against agriculture laws, call for statewide chakka jam on November 5

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni said several farmer unions have extended their support to the statewide chakka jam call from 12pm to 4pm.

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
(File picture)
         

Farmer leaders in Haryana have decided to intensify their agitation against the three agriculture laws by blocking national and state highways on Thursday. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni said several farmer unions have extended their support to the statewide chakka jam call from 12pm to 4pm. He said they have decided to block NH 44 (Chandigarh-Delhi) highway near Raipur Roran village of Nilokheri in Karnal district.

In a video message, Charuni urged farmers to support the protest by blocking the national and state highways in their respective districts. Harpal Singh, BKU state secretary, said they have decided to block some selected highways in Karnal, Kaithal, Rohtak, Sonepat and Hisar districts.

As per reports, the farmer leaders have been contacting commission agents and other people associated with the mandi system, traders and labourers to join the protest. He said the farmers will not block link roads.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said preparations have been made to deal with the situation. “Efforts will be made to ensure the roads are not blocked and if required, the traffic from NH-44 will be diverted,” he added.

top news
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
US Election 2020: Divided states of America
US Election 2020: Divided states of America
Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In