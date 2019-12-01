Haryana: Gau rakshaks protest against police ‘inaction’ to check cow smuggling

cities

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:11 IST

Over hundred of ‘gau rakshaks’ (cow vigilantes) on Sunday held a protest at a gaushala in Phonsgarh village against police “inaction” against cow smugglers in the state.

The members of cow protection group also rescued 21 bulls which were being smuggled to another state. Led by Azad Singh Arya, the gau rakshaks alleged that the container was seized by police in Rohtak and instead of sending it to a nearby Gaushala, located between Karnal and Rohtak, it was allegedly taken to Phonsgarh village gaushala in Karnal.

He also alleged that the police had threatened some gau rakshaks, who tried to stop them, but were forced to release the container only after the members gathered in large number.

However, policemen reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesting cow vigilantes. They claimed that they nabbed the cow smugglers and took the container in their possession and brought it to Karnal. Karnal deputy superintendent of Police Virender Saini said four cow smugglers have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC. He assured that an investigation will be ordered and action will be taken if there was any negligence on the part of cops.

“In the absence of strict vigilance, there is no check on smuggling of cows in the state despite stringent laws. We demand an investigation and action against people involved in cow smuggling and those protecting them,” Arya said.