Home / Chandigarh / Haryana govt employees retiring in March to get all financial benefits without delay

Haryana govt employees retiring in March to get all financial benefits without delay

The issue regarding retirement of employees came up during meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee here on Friday.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 27, 2020 19:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
Haryana government employees retiring this month need not worry about retirement benefits in the wake of lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The issue regarding retirement of employees came up during meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee here on Friday.

A government spokesperson said during the meeting it was learnt that employees retiring this month will not have to make frequent trips to the office for NOC and retirement dues.

“A provision has been made ,as per which the pension and retirement benefits will be automatically deposited in their bank accounts,” the spokesperson said.

If deputy commissioners, heads of departments and additional chief secretaries want the services of any employee to be extended, their services will be extended with the prior approval of the competent authority on case to case basis.

The spokesperson added that there was enough cash available in the ATMs in the state.

