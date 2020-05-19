e-paper
May 19, 2020-Tuesday
Haryana: Huge influx of migrants at shelter homes worries authorities

As per figures provided by the state government, around 1.7 lakh migrants have already boarded various buses and ‘Shramik Special’ trains to their home states at the expense of Haryana government

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 23:30 IST
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Desperate to reach their native towns, thousands of migrant workers are arriving regularly at the temporary shelter homes set up by the state government at the district headquarters.
Desperate to reach their native towns, thousands of migrant workers are arriving regularly at the temporary shelter homes set up by the state government at the district headquarters.

But the huge influx is giving sleepless nights to the officials responsible to make arrangements of food, shelter, registration and medical examination of the migrants. To ensure that social distancing is practiced at the relief camps, the government has now put schoolteachers on the registration duty.

As per figures provided by the state government, around 1.7 lakh migrants have already boarded various buses and ‘Shramik Special’ trains to their home states at the expense of Haryana government. 75,600 migrant labourers have been sent to Uttar Pradesh; 37,866 to Bihar; 19,982 to Madhya Pradesh; 14,940 to Uttarakhand and 1,210 to Jammu and Kashmir. Still, most of the shelter homes in northern districts of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat and Ambala are packed to capacity.

“The number of migrant labourers has multiplied in past couple of days and we are finding it difficult to make arrangements for them as hundreds of them are reaching us daily. We have over 4,000 migrants, while 3,500 have already been sent to their home states,” said a government schoolteacher deputed at the community centre in Karnal’s Kambopura.

From the industrial city of Panipat, more than 15,000 migrant laborers have been sent back to their native places and thousands are still waiting for their turn. The district administration has at least 1.25 lakh registered migrant labourers.

From Yamunanagar, where two incidents of use of force on migrants have been reported since the lockdown came into effect, over 14,028 migrant labourers have already been sent back. The waiting list there is still above 12,000. They have taken shelter at nine relief camps. The local administration has over 60,000 registered migrant workers.

On Tuesday, many migrant labourers from Bihar even held a protest and blocked Jagadhri-Paonta Sahib national highway, accusing the authorities of not making efforts to send them back to their homes.

