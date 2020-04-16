Haryana police constable held for killing wife in Hisar

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:58 IST

A Haryana police constable was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in the Housing Board Colony of Hisar city on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Rinku Devi, 29. Investigating officer, Vinod Kumar of the Anaj Mandi police station, said the accused, Vikram Singh, a head constable with Haryana police serving in Jind, had killed his wife after a verbal on Wednesday. He had allegedly attacked her with a stick and killed her on the spot.

As soon as the police got information about the crime from neighbours, they reached the spot and arrested Singh. He has been arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.