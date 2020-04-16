e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Haryana police constable held for killing wife in Hisar

Haryana police constable held for killing wife in Hisar

Accused allegedly attacked her with a stick after a verbal spat.

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hisar
Accused allegedly attacked her with a stick after a verbal spat.
Accused allegedly attacked her with a stick after a verbal spat.(Getty Images)
         

A Haryana police constable was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in the Housing Board Colony of Hisar city on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Rinku Devi, 29. Investigating officer, Vinod Kumar of the Anaj Mandi police station, said the accused, Vikram Singh, a head constable with Haryana police serving in Jind, had killed his wife after a verbal on Wednesday. He had allegedly attacked her with a stick and killed her on the spot.

As soon as the police got information about the crime from neighbours, they reached the spot and arrested Singh. He has been arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Lockdown 2.0: Govt monitoring violation of guidelines, assaults on medicos
Lockdown 2.0: Govt monitoring violation of guidelines, assaults on medicos
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cities