Home / Cities / Haryana’s first woman MP Chandrawati, 92, dies of Covid

Haryana’s first woman MP Chandrawati, 92, dies of Covid

cities Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 18:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Chandrawati Devi
Chandrawati Devi
         

First woman MP and MLA from Haryana and former lieutenant governor of Puducherry, Chandrawati Devi, died of Covid-19 on Sunday.

She was 92 and had been undergoing treatment at the Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).

Her last rites were performed by doctors as per Covid-19 guidelines at Dalawas village in Dadri district.

Chandrawati was the first woman advocate from the Haryana region and also the first woman from the region to become an MLA from the Badhra constituency (then in Mahendergarh) on a Congress ticket in the midterm elections to the PEPSU Legislative Assembly in 1954.

She became the first-ever woman MP from Haryana in 1977 when she defeated political stalwart Chaudhary Bansi Lal from the Bhiwani constituency.

Leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry, BJP state unit head OP Dhankar and many others condoled her death.

(With inputs from PTI)

