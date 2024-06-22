Haryana: Traffic cop asks drunk driver for documents, gets dragged for several metres

A traffic policeman was dragged by a speeding vehicle in Faridabad, Haryana after he asked the driver to show documents. The video of the incident at Ballabgarh bus stop has gone viral on social media. The officer was dragged a few metres after leaning through the driver's door to examine the papers, with the driver suddenly speeding the vehicle (PTI Twitter)

According to the police, the episode unfolded Friday evening when the driver in an inebriated state, obstructed traffic by parking his car in the middle of the road to pick up passengers.

According to an NDTV report, the traffic sub-inspector approached the driver and asked for his vehicle documents to prepare a challan.

This exchange turned into a heated dispute, the report added.

The officer was dragged a few meters after leaning through the driver's door to examine the papers, and the driver suddenly sped up the vehicle.

In the video posted by PTI, one of the passengers is seen getting out while the driver races ahead and the car hits the roadside curve.

The video also showed the officer almost inside the car with the door open while the driver sped.

The officer was clinging on the door until the car came to a halt, recounted eyewitnesses. Onlookers and other traffic police officers came to his rescue by surrounding the vehicle. Later the driver was taken to the nearest station by the officer.

(with inputs from PTI, NDTV)