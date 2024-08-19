 Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.91 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.91 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 19, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on August 19, 2024, is 33.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.91 °C and 35.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.42 °C and 35.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.

With temperatures ranging between 29.91 °C and 35.37 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 87.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 20, 2024 32.73 °C Light rain
August 21, 2024 32.45 °C Moderate rain
August 22, 2024 29.18 °C Light rain
August 23, 2024 35.22 °C Light rain
August 24, 2024 34.03 °C Overcast clouds
August 25, 2024 34.05 °C Sky is clear
August 26, 2024 29.25 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 19, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.22 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.72 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.19 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.63 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 26.91 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 34.79 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haryana weather update on August 19, 2024


Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.91 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes

Monday, August 19, 2024
