Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.42 °C, check weather forecast for September 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 5, 2024 32.13 °C Moderate rain September 6, 2024 34.51 °C Light rain September 7, 2024 33.34 °C Moderate rain September 8, 2024 35.04 °C Sky is clear September 9, 2024 36.76 °C Light rain September 10, 2024 35.48 °C Few clouds September 11, 2024 35.4 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.29 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.85 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 30.57 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.67 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.69 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.96 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.42 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haryana today, on September 4, 2024, is 32.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.42 °C and 33.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 5, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.77 °C and 34.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.With temperatures ranging between 28.42 °C and 33.82 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 90.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.