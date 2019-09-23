Hate crime against Dalit youth: Police arrest two absconding accused in Hardoi

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:23 IST

Nine days after a 23-year-old Dalit man Abhishank Pal was killed by being set ablaze in Bhadaicha village of UP’s Hardoi district, police arrested two absconding accused— Satyam Singh and Shikhar Singh — on Monday. Three other accused, including the victim’s woman friend, had been arrested earlier.

Circle officer (city), Hardoi, Vijay Kumar Rana, who is also the investigating officer in the case, said, “Satyam and Shikhar were arrested near the Hardoi railway station. We had some vital clues about their whereabouts. Their arrest will help us rule out the contradictions in the case.”

Rana said the two lived in the neighbourhood of the victim’s woman friend’s house, where Abhishank was allegedly confined and set ablaze on the night of September 14.

Cops said they had electronic evidence supporting the statement of the woman friend, Shivani Gupta, according to which Abhishank came to her house on her invitation. There, he was allegedly set ablaze by her uncle, Radhey Gupta, and aunt, Daali Gupta, with help from Satyam and Shikhar.

However, in contradiction to Shivani, Radehy and Daali’s statements, Abhishank said in his dying declaration that he had a scuffle with Satyam and Shikhar, and they took him to the Gupta house where they set him ablaze. His uncle, Ajay Pal, had accordingly filed a complaint with the police.

A cop privy to the matter said that the mobile phones of both the accused and the victim had been scanned and “all evidences and statements proved that Abhishank came to Shivani’s house on her invitation”. He further said, “If what the victim said is true then why did the Guptas accept that they had killed him in a fit of rage after seeing him with Shivani?”

The Guptas have already been sent to judicial custody. Police have booked all the five accused under sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 15:23 IST