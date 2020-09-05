e-paper
HC asks Punjab to submit details of FIRs against all police officers

HC asks Punjab to submit details of FIRs against all police officers

The high court bench of justice Anupinder Singh Grewal also directed that details of nature of criminal case and status be also submitted along with current posting of these officers. Details have been sought by October 3.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 05, 2020 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to submit details of the FIRs registered against all serving state police officers.

The high court bench of justice Anupinder Singh Grewal also directed that details of nature of criminal case and status be also submitted along with current posting of these officers. Details have been sought by October 3.

The order was passed on the plea of one Surjit Singh, a Moga resident, who had approached the court challenging his dismissal order passed by senior superintendent of police, Moga. He had submitted that the order was passed without taking into consideration the order passed by the inspector general of police, Ferozepur range, on November 23, 2018.

In that order, he had been reinstated in service after registration of FIR against him, the court was told adding that criminal case against him is pending adjudication and dismissal order is discriminatory in as much as large number of police officers, who are facing criminal cases are still in service. The high court bench while seeking response in his case has sought replies by October 3, further ordering that details of FIRs registered against all serving police officers in the state be submitted.

