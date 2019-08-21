HC dismisses bail plea of Doda’s wife in forgery case

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 01:21 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed anticipatory bail plea of Sunita Doda, wife of Shiv Lal Doda, in a forgery case.

Dismissing the plea, the high court bench of justice Shekher Dawan said she was given opportunity to join the investigation, but she failed to cooperate with the investigating agency.

Earlier too, her bail plea was cancelled by a Fazilka court in October 2018 and subsequently decision upheld by high court in November 2018. This petition was filed on May 31, 2019.

The FIR was registered in February 2018 under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Abohar. The Punjab government argued that she was not cooperating with the police and had not handed over the documents required in this case.

As per the FIR, her firm got enhanced credit limit from ₹6.75 crore to ₹12 crore by mortgaging the property of one Satpal Singh. It was alleged that signature of complainant and his wife were obtained on blank documents forcibly and sale deeds of property were taken away by giving threats, which later on were misused for advancing loan, enhancing credit limits etc.

Shiv Lal Doda and his son Gagan Doda too are accused in this case.

