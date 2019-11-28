e-paper
HC notice to Delhi government for CCTV on buses

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of the city government on a plea which sought installation of CCTV cameras in the DTC and cluster buses and deployment of a police officer, to ensure safety of passengers.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the transport department of the Delhi government, Delhi police and the Delhi government on the plea which has contended that passengers, especially women, are not safe on buses, which have become a “hub” of harassment, snatching and theft.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Anti Corruption Council of India, has alleged that the Delhi government and the transport department have done “nothing” to ensure security of women commuters on the buses. It sought directions that a police officer is deployed and also install tracking devices on the buses to detect their locations in real time.

The plea also sought directions to the Delhi government for running more buses exclusively for women.

