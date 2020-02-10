HC notice to local bodies dept for failing to seal 3 illegal banquet halls

cities

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:08 IST

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the local bodies department director for not complying with its orders to seal three banquet halls, including one owned by Congress MLA Darshan Lal Mangupur, in Balachaur town of SBS Nagar district.

The court has fixed the next hearing on July 7.

In a contempt petition, activist Dinesh Kumar on Monday told the court the Balachaur municipal council (MC) failed to execute the order issued in September within eight weeks but the marriage palaces continue to operate.

He also placed on record wedding cards to show that marriage palaces are still running despite they were declared illegal by the deputy director, local government, Jalandhar.

Also, the petitioner said the executing agency is not working as per law because the Chaudhary Palace belongs to the local MLA.

“The MC willfully and knowingly disobeyed the order passed by the court despite having knowledge of the order,” the petition read.