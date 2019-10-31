HC notice to top govt officials, MC on lack of playgrounds in Shimla

cities

Taking a suo motu cognisance of a letter written by some children to the chief justice, the Himachal Pradesh high court on Thursday issued notices to the top government officials and Shimla municipal corporation (MC) on the issue of lack of of playgrounds in the Shimla city.

The children living at Main Nabha Estate, a renowned government colony, had complained about the issue to the chief justice after which a divison of justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua issued notices to the chief secretary, principal secretary (social justice and empowerment), Shimla deputy commissioner (DC) and civic body.

In the letter the children stated that Shimla was becoming overcrowded, resulting in the construction of more buildings. They said the biggest building in their area, which is Block no. 34, had been demolished and there was a proposal of the government to construct at least four buildings in its place, thus leaving a little open space for them to play.

They said due to lack of playgrounds they had no choice than to play on streets, roadsides and unclean areas, which was risky and caused health problems.

The children sought directions to the authorities concerned to construct a playground at the site of the demolished building in Main Nabha Estate.

