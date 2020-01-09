e-paper
Home / Cities / Head constable at Dakha police station in soup for asking SI to throw a party

Head constable at Dakha police station in soup for asking SI to throw a party

The heads started rolling immediately after receiving the complaint and the senior officers marked a departmental inquiry against the munshi

cities Updated: Jan 09, 2020 22:45 IST
A head constable deputed as munshi at Mullanpur Dakha police station invited controversy after he demanded a treat from a woman sub-inspector on her new joining and explicitly telling her that should she fail to throw a party, no one would co-operate with her.

Instead of keeping silent and offering a treat to the errant colleague, the woman police personnel, however, made a formal complaint to the senior officials. The heads started rolling immediately after receiving the complaint and the senior officers marked a departmental inquiry against the munshi. A DDR (daily diary report) was registered against him.

Sub-inspector Ramandeep Kaur had been transferred to the Mullanpur Dakha police station in December 2019. Soon after her joining, the munshi of the police station, head constable Harpreet Singh started asking her for a treat for her appointment at the police post.

The woman official kept on ignoring the demand for a few days, but things started turning ugly when the head constable started pressurising her by threatening her saying no one would co-operate with her in the police station if she did not throw the party.

NEW APPOINTMENTS ON RECENT ORDER

In a recent order, the director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta ordered all commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to withdraw all personnel deputed as security staff and on non–essential duties and to depute them in police stations.

The orders mentioned that such police personnel were highly qualified and of young age, and were, therefore, important human resource for the police department. The DGP had also mentioned that such officials should be deputed on cutting-edge-level policing duties.

When contacted, inspector Prem Singh, station house officer at Mullanpur Dakha police station, said a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the head constable. Appropriate action will be taken against him according to the findings of the inquiry, he added

