Home / Cities / Head-on collision leaves four dead in Bhiwani

Head-on collision leaves four dead in Bhiwani

cities Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Four persons were killed when the Maruti Swift car they were travelling in collided with an oncoming Toyota Fortuner near Singhani village of Bhiwani on Sunday around 8pm, police said.

The deceased are Manoj Kumar, 45, of Jhajjar; another man also named Manoj from Singhani village; Vikas, 28, from Rajasthan and Neeraj, 35.

A spokesman of Loharu police said it was likely that the driver of Swift was under the influence of alcohol as liquor bottles were recovered from his car.

The police are, however, waiting for the autopsy reports to verify the alcohol angle.

An FIR has been registered against the Fortuner driver.

Two more dead in twin Karnal mishaps

Two people were killed in as many road accidents in Karnal district, police said on Sunday.

Anil Raja, 42, of Ardana village in Karnal’s Assandh subdivision died when a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction collided into his car on the Assandh-Jind road late on Saturday.

He was rushed to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The truck driver managed to flee from the spot.

Assandh police station in-charge Surinder Sidhu said an FIR under Section 304 A of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified truck driver.

In another mishap, Balbir Singh, 44, of Suraj Nagar in Karnal was killed after a vehicle hit his motorcycle on NH-44.

The police said that Balbir was on his way back home when an unidentified vehicle rammed into his bike, killing him on the spot.

The police have registered an FIR under same section of the IPC against the driver of the unknown vehicle.

