Health facilities for PU South Campus at dental institute

A small centre will start on pilot basis where a resident doctor will be appointed

chandigarh Updated: Oct 29, 2019 00:33 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PU South Campus students will be able to get health checkup at Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Sector 25, instead of visiting the main campus in Sector 14.
PU South Campus students will be able to get health checkup at Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Sector 25, instead of visiting the main campus in Sector 14.(HT PHOTO)
         

Students enrolled at the Panjab University (PU) south campus, Sector 25, will soon be able to avail themselves of basic health facilities at Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital located here instead of visiting the main campus in Sector 14.

A basic health facility will start at the dental college on a pilot basis, and after some time, a resident doctor will be appointed there for round-the-clock service.

The nod was given on October 24, and the process will begin as the campus opens after the Diwali break on October 30.

The development comes after the students of south campus wrote a letter to the vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on October 21, demanding a health centre.

“Around 5,000 students study at the south campus and around 3,000 reside here. In the absence of a health centre, it is difficult for us to reach the main campus,” read the letter.

Nikhil Narmeta, a south campus student, said, “Many complaints have been made by students, especially by girl students, as they find it difficult to reach the main campus for treatment when they face health issues during the night.”

Getting a health facility at the south campus was one of the key demands of the students during the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections held in September.

“Students had to face a lot of hassle to avail health services. Once, when our friend got injured, we had to book a cab from here to escort her to GMSH- 16. Students urgently need a health facility here,” said Gursimran Kaur Heer, who stays at Girls’ Hostel 9.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 00:33 IST

