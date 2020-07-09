e-paper
Heavy rainfall leaves Ludhiana roads waterlogged, commuters face tough time

The residents in the areas claimed that despite years of complaining, the civic body authorities have failed to find a solution and they are forced to face waterlogging troubles in just a few hours of rain

cities Updated: Jul 09, 2020 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Commuters wading through the waterlogged Gill Road near municipal corporation Zone C in Ludhiana on Thursday
Commuters wading through the waterlogged Gill Road near municipal corporation Zone C in Ludhiana on Thursday(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

Heavy rainfall on the second consecutive day on Thursday, resulted in waterlogging in many areas giving a harrowing time for commuters across the city.

The city received 22.4mm rainfall on Thursday. The residents in the areas claimed that despite years of complaining, the civic body authorities have failed to find a solution and they are forced to face waterlogging troubles in just a few hours of rain.

Waterlogging was witnessed at different points of the city including civil lines, Model town extension, Rishi Nagar, Chandigarh Road, Ferozepur Road, area near the clock tower, Janakpuri among other areas. The waterlogged roads also resulted in traffic jams at Ferozepur road, railway station road, SalemTabri among other areas.

One of the residents of the Chhawani Mohalla area, Maninder Singh said, “The Domoria bridge area gets waterlogged every time, the city witnesses rainfall. It becomes difficult to cross the road, but the authorities are paying no heed to the problem. The councillor and MC officials are aware of the issue, but nothing has been done so far.”

Potholed roads and traffic jams added to the woes of the residents, who have been demanding respite for a long time.

“Deep potholes can be witnessed at Model Town Jawaddi road and Dugri road and it becomes even difficult to spot those after the roads get waterlogged,” said Dilpreet Singh, a resident of Dugri area.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “The chronic areas have been identified in the city and a team has also been deputed at those spots to drain out the accumulated rainwater. The water accumulates in low lying areas, but the situation has improved from the past years.”

Resident files complaint with CM office

Irked over rainwater accumulation at Chandigarh road, a resident of the Urban Estate Premjit Singh has given a complaint at the chief minister’s office.

In the complaint, Singh stated, “We had purchased a house in one of the posh areas of the city, but waterlogging at Chandigarh road is taking a toll on the residents. Sewer water enters the houses and even the parks in the area are inundated after a brief spell of rain. Despite complaints submitted with the MC, no action has been taken in this regard till now.”

