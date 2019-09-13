Help who sedated and robbed her employers of cash, jewels in Sarita Vihar arrested

cities

New Delhi: A 30-year-old domestic help, who had allegedly mixed sedatives in her employers’ food at a house in Sarita Vihar and then robbed them of valuables and cash with the help of two male associates, earlier this month, was arrested on Thursday.

Police said the woman had started working as help in the household just two days before the incident. She called over the two men, claiming they were her brothers who were coming to deliver her medicine. The woman is a Nepalese citizen.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) G Ram Gopal Naik said on September 3, a 44-year-old Sarita Vihar resident reported that on August 31, she had hired a help, Bhuvneshwari, from a placement agency.

“The next day, a man came to hand over her some medicines and she introduced him to the house owner as her brother. The house owner said a day later, on September 2, around 1.30pm, she and her 80-year-old mother had lunch and went to sleep. Around 2.30pm, she heard some noise and saw Bhuvneshwari standing along with two men, one of them was the man who had visited her the previous day. She alleged that the three of them tied up her and her mother and asked for cash and jewellery kept in the house. They then ransacked the house and fled with cash, jewellery and other items,” Naik said.

The woman also told police that she and her mother started feeling drowsy, but somehow, they freed themselves and called the police. In the evening, both were admitted to the hospital and it was confirmed that the help had mixed sedatives in their lunch.

The DCP said information from the placement agency was gathered about the woman and CCTV footage from near the house was also checked. “Technical surveillance led to an input that the help would meet someone early morning on Friday at the ISBT. A trap was laid and the woman was arrested,” he said.

The officer said based on the woman’s disclosures, they managed to recover the stolen cash, jewellery and other valuables. “The woman told us that she and her two associates had planned in advance to get her a job at a house and then rob the family. She said the men also gave her SIM cards bought using fake IDs which she used to call the placement agency. Efforts to arrest the two men are underway,” Naik said.

