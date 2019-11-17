e-paper
Helpline to collect demolition and construction waste in Noida

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 21:21 IST
NOIDA: The Noida authority has created a helpline to collect demolition and construction (C & D) waste for its scientific disposal. A resident can call at the number, 0120-2970004, for the collection of waste, which will be recycled or treated at the waste treatment plant following scientific method, authority officials said.

The authority has started collecting and treating the construction waste because dumping of such waste at undesignated sites not only creates pollution but also dent city’s cleanliness ranking, said the officials.

The authority staff, with the help of a vehicle, will collect and store the waste at Sector 80’s B-block site, where a demolition and construction waste treatment plant is being developed. The C & D waste plant is expected to become operational by the end of this year.

“The work on demolition and construction waste plant could not be started due to the ban on construction activities in the wake of rising air pollution. But the work will immediately start as and when the ban on construction is lifted. We hope to start operations at this plant by December end,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty (OSD), Noida authority.

The authority will recycle the demolition and construction waste and make tiles, bricks, slabs and other material at this plant. It is trying to treat all kinds of waste scientifically in line with waste management rules, 2016 to perform better in 2020 Swachhta ranking. The authority wants the city becomes cleaner, beautiful and does better in upcoming cleanliness index, said the officials.

The officials said that if all demolition and construction material is removed from roadsides, vacant spaces and other abandoned areas, then it will look beautiful and also help in reducing air pollution.

