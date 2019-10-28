e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

High drama at JNU hostel committee meeting

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

High drama was witnessed at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday when the administration had to call off a scheduled hostel committee meeting following a protest by students. Umesh Kadam, the Dean of Students, who is also the chairperson of the hostel committee, reportedly fell sick after his blood pressure shot up due to what the varsity officials alleged as the “ruckus created by the students”.

The administration alleged that the students stopped the ambulance carrying Kadam and he had to shifted to the university’s health centre. It also alleged that the students held Kadam and his family “captive” at the health centre for hours. JNU vice-chancellor (VC) Jagadesh Kumar said the administration is contemplating “severe action” against the students.

JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president Aishe Gosh denied the allegations and said, “The administration did not invite the student body to the crucial meeting. When the students reached there to submit JNUSU’s letter against the hostel rules draft, the meeting was abruptly adjourned by the dean of students. We did not hold anyone captive and the students’ were peacefully protesting. In fact, two of the JNUSU members accompanied him to the health centre. The Registrar finally accepted the letter in the evening.”

The Inter Hostel Administration (IHA) --- a body that manages 18 JNU hostels—was scheduled to meet at 10am on Monday to discuss the new hostel manual. The manual draft mentions fixing a curfew time of 11.30 pm, “appropriate dressing rule” in dining halls and revision in the fee structure, among other changes. To protest the move, a large group of students led by JNUSU representatives reached the venue.

JNU V-C condemned students for disrupting the meeting and said, “Today the Inter Hostel Administration (IHA) meeting was scheduled to be held at 10 am in the convention centre of JNU. However, some students who are not members of IHA committee disrupted the meeting by forcibly entering the venue,” he tweeted.

“The committee members requested the agitating students to go out and let the meeting continue. However, due to their unruly behaviour and sloganeering, the Dean of Students Umesh Kadam fell sick with high blood pressure. This kind of behaviour by a section of JNU students is highly condemnable and outrageous,” the VC said.

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar also issued a statement saying, “After a lot of effort, when the dean of students was shifted into the ambulance, the students again surrounded the ambulance and did not let the vehicle move towards the hospital. They surrounded the ambulance and forced it to be taken to the University Health Centre, rather than to the hospital as suggested by the doctor.”

Despite several attempts Kadam could not be reached for a comment. A senior JNU official confirmed that Kadam was shifted to a hospital and his condition was stable by the evening.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 20:54 IST

top news
Truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara in J-K’s Anantnag
Truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara in J-K’s Anantnag
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
Ganguly provides update on proposed Day-Night Test against Bangladesh
Ganguly provides update on proposed Day-Night Test against Bangladesh
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities