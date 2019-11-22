High-tech burns unit with separate ICU, OT to come up at SRNH

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:19 IST

PRAYAGRAJ A high-tech burns unit with its own intensive care unit (ICU) and operation theatre (OT) will soon be constructed at the Swaroop Rani Nehur Hospital (SRNH) ensuring better treatment to patients with burn injuries.

According to hospital plastic surgeon Mohit Jain, the new set up for treatment of burn injury patients will provide much relief to them, as till now, only a separate 11-bed ward was available for such patients in the surgery department of the hospital, without any additional facilities like separate ICU or OT.

Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC) principal SP Singh said that work on setting up of a separate burns unit on the SRNH campus, the teaching hospital of MLNMC, had commenced and the contracted agency had been instructed to complete the work within the period of one year. He further said that the new setup will provide much better treatment to burn patients than the existing one.

The upcoming facility will have separate male and female wards with 10 beds each, while a six-bed ICU will also be set up for critical cases. The unit’s OT will boast of specially trained staff for dealing with burn patients.