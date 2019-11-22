e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

High-tech burns unit with separate ICU, OT to come up at SRNH

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PRAYAGRAJ A high-tech burns unit with its own intensive care unit (ICU) and operation theatre (OT) will soon be constructed at the Swaroop Rani Nehur Hospital (SRNH) ensuring better treatment to patients with burn injuries.

According to hospital plastic surgeon Mohit Jain, the new set up for treatment of burn injury patients will provide much relief to them, as till now, only a separate 11-bed ward was available for such patients in the surgery department of the hospital, without any additional facilities like separate ICU or OT.

Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC) principal SP Singh said that work on setting up of a separate burns unit on the SRNH campus, the teaching hospital of MLNMC, had commenced and the contracted agency had been instructed to complete the work within the period of one year. He further said that the new setup will provide much better treatment to burn patients than the existing one.

The upcoming facility will have separate male and female wards with 10 beds each, while a six-bed ICU will also be set up for critical cases. The unit’s OT will boast of specially trained staff for dealing with burn patients.

top news
In Mumbai, a rare meeting between Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders
In Mumbai, a rare meeting between Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders
D/N Test LIVE: Kohli, Pujara settle India after Rohit’s fall
D/N Test LIVE: Kohli, Pujara settle India after Rohit’s fall
Maharashtra Governor cancels Delhi visit as Sena-Cong-NCP meet
Maharashtra Governor cancels Delhi visit as Sena-Cong-NCP meet
US shares India’s concerns on China’s One Belt One Road project: Wells
US shares India’s concerns on China’s One Belt One Road project: Wells
Just before Uddhav signs up with Cong-NCP, a public message from Gadkari
Just before Uddhav signs up with Cong-NCP, a public message from Gadkari
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities