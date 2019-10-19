Higher reaches of HP to receive snowfall from October 23

cities

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:32 IST

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive snowfall from October 23 to 25.

State’s meterological (MeT) department has forecast heavy to moderate snowfall at higher reaches of Kinnaur, Kullu, Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti district, while heavy to moderate rainfall in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi and Una district.

“Due to a western disturbance, weather is likely to change for three days and snowfall and rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places of the state,” local MeT director Manmohan Singh said.

Light rainfall occurred at isolated places of the state during the last 24 hours and there were no appreciable change in maximum and minimum temperatures, he added.

Maximum temperature in Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie was 21.2, 19, 23.4 and 14.5 degrees while minimum temperature remained 11.2, 6, 14.6 and 9.9 degrees, respectively.

Minimum and maximum temperature in Kufri, an excursion point near Shimla, was 12.9 and 8 degrees.

Keylong, headquarters of tribal district Lahaul and Spiti district, remained the coldest at 1.8 degrees minimum temperature while Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district recorded 30 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, hottest in the state.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 23:32 IST